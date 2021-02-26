Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
Bakersfield568 North Main St
0.68 | $187,000
Matthew and Vanessa Habedank to Ruel McLamb
Franklin739 Middle Rd
3.21 | $218,000
Edmund and Jeanne Rainville to Jessica and Peter DeSautels
Montgomery641 Highland Dr
7.0 | $400,000
Marilyn Takefman to Kathryn and Stephen Wilburn
270 Montgomery Heights Rd
0.5 | $130,000
Donald and Julie Potter to Christina and Joshua Boissoneault
Richford102 Guilmette Rd
0.66 | $158,000
Emily and Logan Cutting to Savannah LeClaire
494 Wightman Hill Rd
40.0 | $300,000
Lilias Mary Padden to Arthur and Inna Lishchenko
82 Grierson Rd
223.8 | $571,800
Penelope Grierson to Ian and Stewart Grierson
St. Albans1 Valley Watch Rd
12.82 | $880,000
Catherine and Richard Cummings to John Ullman
Key:
Address
Acreage | Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
