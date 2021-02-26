Key photo
Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:

Bakersfield568 North Main St

0.68 | $187,000

Matthew and Vanessa Habedank to Ruel McLamb

Franklin739 Middle Rd

3.21 | $218,000

Edmund and Jeanne Rainville to Jessica and Peter DeSautels

Montgomery641 Highland Dr

7.0 | $400,000

Marilyn Takefman to Kathryn and Stephen Wilburn

270 Montgomery Heights Rd

0.5 | $130,000

Donald and Julie Potter to Christina and Joshua Boissoneault

Richford102 Guilmette Rd

0.66 | $158,000

Emily and Logan Cutting to Savannah LeClaire

494 Wightman Hill Rd

40.0 | $300,000

Lilias Mary Padden to Arthur and Inna Lishchenko

82 Grierson Rd

223.8 | $571,800

Penelope Grierson to Ian and Stewart Grierson

St. Albans1 Valley Watch Rd

12.82 | $880,000

Catherine and Richard Cummings to John Ullman

Key:

Address

Acreage | Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

