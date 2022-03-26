Bakersfield:
502 Kings Hill Road
2.99-$359,900
John Burleson, II to Alexander and Dana Barkley
Fairfield:
381 Stratton Road
181-$565,000
Sold to Alysa Bernal and Brian Trudell
Richford:
22 Hillside Terrace
0.64-$240,000
Emily Gates to Courtney and Edward Jones
512 Jay Road
1.0-$120,000
Ronald Aldrich to Taylor Aldrich
Sheldon:
Lots off 459 Bedard Road
7.61-$106,000
Judi French to Danielle and Dustin Machia
St. Albans Town:
801 Rice Road
$313,000
Nancy Vester to Christopher Coleman and Emilie Eliason
954 Harbor View Drive
$359,900
Deborah and Donald Erling to Laurie L’Esperance
803 Rice Road
$312,333.33
Sold to Christopher Coleman and Emilie Eliason
804 Rice Road
$312,333.33
Sold to Christopher Coleman and Emilie Eliason
Swanton:
49 Mountain View Dr
3.05-$680,000
Debra and Mark Chevalier to Steven Galente
12 Inspiration Point
20.2-$801,000
Edward Hemond to Edward Lamos and Ellen Trushaw
1 Tyler’s Way
1.03-$420,000
Sold to Marcel Acebedo and Hayden Brahatcek
165 North River Street
0.86-$267,086.88
Sold by Elizabeth and Jermy Lambert
18 Brown Ave
0.42-$282,000
Donald, Jay and Randy Bourgeois to Angela and Glenn Brassard
