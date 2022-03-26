Key photo

Bakersfield:

502 Kings Hill Road

2.99-$359,900

John Burleson, II to Alexander and Dana Barkley

Fairfield:

381 Stratton Road

181-$565,000

Sold to Alysa Bernal and Brian Trudell

Richford:

22 Hillside Terrace

0.64-$240,000

Emily Gates to Courtney and Edward Jones

512 Jay Road

1.0-$120,000

Ronald Aldrich to Taylor Aldrich

Sheldon:

Lots off 459 Bedard Road

7.61-$106,000

Judi French to Danielle and Dustin Machia

St. Albans Town:

801 Rice Road

$313,000

Nancy Vester to Christopher Coleman and Emilie Eliason

954 Harbor View Drive

$359,900

Deborah and Donald Erling to Laurie L’Esperance

803 Rice Road

$312,333.33

Sold to Christopher Coleman and Emilie Eliason

804 Rice Road

$312,333.33

Sold to Christopher Coleman and Emilie Eliason

Swanton:

49 Mountain View Dr

3.05-$680,000

Debra and Mark Chevalier to Steven Galente

12 Inspiration Point

20.2-$801,000

Edward Hemond to Edward Lamos and Ellen Trushaw

1 Tyler’s Way

1.03-$420,000

Sold to Marcel Acebedo and Hayden Brahatcek

165 North River Street

0.86-$267,086.88

Sold by Elizabeth and Jermy Lambert

18 Brown Ave 

0.42-$282,000

Donald, Jay and Randy Bourgeois to Angela and Glenn Brassard

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you