Alburgh:
76 Mott St
0.73-$415,000
Michelle Briere to Heavenly and Jeremy Ryan
Bakersfield:
1351 Joyal Road
19-$130,000
Gary and Susan Riggs to Darla and Robert Bernier
Fairfax:
2704 Main St
1.0-$300,000
Myria Manahan to Jeffery Birket and Patrick Lemon
Georgia:
411 Ferrand Road
$178,558.59
Sold to Gregory Jarvis
Sheldon:
3752 East Road
301.5-$650,000
Sold by Liza, Ryan and Tom Harrness
St. Albans Town:
104 Fairfield Hill Road
1.0-$400,000
Robyn Alvis and Angela Fox to Ryan Connor
21 Swanton Road
0.5-$179,000
Joseph Deslauriers to Luke Scheffler
9 Eastview Dr
$208,000
Rachel Boudreau to Normand Choiniere
55 Garden Cir
0.07-$310,000
Sold to Kathleen Cheney
Swanton:
318 N. River St
0.5-$163,000
Sold to Bernard Shepard
2506 Highgate Road
11.3-$281,100
Christina Forcier and Robert Strain to Todd Patterson
88 Canada St
0.25-$333,000
Christopher Guilmette to Jaqueline Hawkins
104 Hog Island Road
1-$209,000
Christine Lussier and Gregory Mims to Mark Bigelow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.