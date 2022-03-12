Key photo

Alburgh:

76 Mott St

0.73-$415,000

Michelle Briere to Heavenly and Jeremy Ryan

Bakersfield:

1351 Joyal Road

19-$130,000

Gary and Susan Riggs to Darla and Robert Bernier

Fairfax:

2704 Main St

1.0-$300,000

Myria Manahan to Jeffery Birket and Patrick Lemon

Georgia:

411 Ferrand Road

$178,558.59

Sold to Gregory Jarvis

Sheldon:

3752 East Road

301.5-$650,000

Sold by Liza, Ryan and Tom Harrness

St. Albans Town:

104 Fairfield Hill Road

1.0-$400,000

Robyn Alvis and Angela Fox to Ryan Connor

21 Swanton Road 

0.5-$179,000

Joseph Deslauriers to Luke Scheffler

9 Eastview Dr

$208,000

Rachel Boudreau to Normand Choiniere

55 Garden Cir

0.07-$310,000

Sold to Kathleen Cheney

Swanton:

318 N. River St

0.5-$163,000

Sold to Bernard Shepard

2506 Highgate Road

11.3-$281,100 

Christina Forcier and Robert Strain to Todd Patterson

88 Canada St

0.25-$333,000

Christopher Guilmette to Jaqueline Hawkins

104 Hog Island Road

1-$209,000

Christine Lussier and Gregory Mims to Mark Bigelow

