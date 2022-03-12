Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Light snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley of Vermont and New York. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to periodically moderate snow will taper off this evening with gusty northwest winds up to 45 mph developing through the overnight hours. Blowing snow may develop and significantly reduce visibility across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&