Bakersfield:

86 Main Street North

0.5-$190,000

Clint Grimes to Christine and Peter Parkinson

151 South Main St

1.5-$159,800

Teresa Deasy to Rachael Maria and Kevin Stetz

536 Main Street North 

4.5-$281,000

Elizabeth Boylan, Linda Labelle, Larry and Michael Lamore and Diane Trombley to Casey Welch and Katherine Mcelroy

Fairfax:

51 Old Academy St

$193,315

Sold by Dannieelle and Philip Thomas

Fairfield:

1216 Metcalf Pond Road

1.81-$205,000

Danielle Gaudette to Hunter Tourville

Franklin:

172 Square Road

1.5-$261,200

Paul Martin and Keenan Niegel to Aaron and Katie Boulerice

Georgia:

193 Austin Road

0.59-$240,000

Todd Shepard to Samantha Shepard

Highgate:

253 Mill Hill Road

2.19-$227,300

Dawn Densmore to Fabien Parent

2982 US RTE 7

0.62-$299,000

Alan Klinefelter to Paul Clancy

Montgomery:

7 Green Mountain Road

$279,000

Tracey Durgan and Nicholas Vittum to Erin Needmam and Gail Schwartz

946 Fuller Bridge Road

$410,000

John Snider to Kameron and Shana Schaberg

837 Rushford Valley Road

139-$265,000

Matthew and Julie Rafuse to Thomas and Kerrrianne Durivage

2796 Mountain Road

4.03-$223,000

Joanne and John Rosploch to Kristin Snortum

Swanton:

218 Hog Island Road

0.48-$221,600

Adam and Tracy Julius to Trevor Atkinson

 

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

