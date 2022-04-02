Bakersfield:
86 Main Street North
0.5-$190,000
Clint Grimes to Christine and Peter Parkinson
151 South Main St
1.5-$159,800
Teresa Deasy to Rachael Maria and Kevin Stetz
536 Main Street North
4.5-$281,000
Elizabeth Boylan, Linda Labelle, Larry and Michael Lamore and Diane Trombley to Casey Welch and Katherine Mcelroy
Fairfax:
51 Old Academy St
$193,315
Sold by Dannieelle and Philip Thomas
Fairfield:
1216 Metcalf Pond Road
1.81-$205,000
Danielle Gaudette to Hunter Tourville
Franklin:
172 Square Road
1.5-$261,200
Paul Martin and Keenan Niegel to Aaron and Katie Boulerice
Georgia:
193 Austin Road
0.59-$240,000
Todd Shepard to Samantha Shepard
Highgate:
253 Mill Hill Road
2.19-$227,300
Dawn Densmore to Fabien Parent
2982 US RTE 7
0.62-$299,000
Alan Klinefelter to Paul Clancy
Montgomery:
7 Green Mountain Road
$279,000
Tracey Durgan and Nicholas Vittum to Erin Needmam and Gail Schwartz
946 Fuller Bridge Road
$410,000
John Snider to Kameron and Shana Schaberg
837 Rushford Valley Road
139-$265,000
Matthew and Julie Rafuse to Thomas and Kerrrianne Durivage
2796 Mountain Road
4.03-$223,000
Joanne and John Rosploch to Kristin Snortum
Swanton:
218 Hog Island Road
0.48-$221,600
Adam and Tracy Julius to Trevor Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.