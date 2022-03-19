Key photo

Alburgh:

83 Lake Street

0.14-$215,000

Sold to Shaye St. Francis

Bakersfield:

712 Witchcat Road

5.3-$210,000

Sold to Lindsey Barber and Nicholas Ladue

Enosburg:

320 Chimney Road

$157,193

Sold to Kelly, Morgan and Paul Gervais

Fairfax:

818 Main Street

2.0-$258,000

Darryl and Nina Dudley to Morgan Seielstad

McNall Road Lot 2

3.45-$140,000

Kathy Harrison to Bruce and Crystal Mossey

254 McNall Road

10.1-$937,500

Sold by Selena Senesac

Franklin:

215 Morgan’s Hideaway Road

5.1-$240,000

Kenneth and Sandra Raymond to Christina Forcier

239 Patton Shore Road

$265,000

Diane Davis and Arthur David to Jean and Mark Gagne

Highgate:

679 Gore Road

10.1-$200,000

Mary and Rodney Hislop to Elizabeth and Tyler Sweet

Montgomery:

2567 Regan Road

10.3-$379,900

Alphonse and Angela Gratton to Diane and Keith Libby

22 Begnoche Farm Road

0.27-$461,365

Christopher Poulos to Christopher Poulos and Daniel Sweeney

Richford:

154 Gendron Road

544-$429,400

Sold by Julie Marra, Robert and Steven Thompson

Lot 5B Dewey St Extension

1.18-$250,000

Mark St. Pierre to Ricky Burns and Amanda St. Pierre

Sheldon:

389 Bedard Circle

14.8-$122,500

Jeanne and Todd LaRose to Danielle and Dustin Machia

St. Albans City:

99 Pearl St

0.17-$259,000

Amy and William Thayer to Heather and Kenny Whitney

12 Spruce St

0.13-$220,000

Theodor Sprunger to Bryony O’Hara Sands

65 Bishop St

0.34-$160,000

Sold by Marilyn Laidman

150 North Main St

$142,000

Catherine Arakelian and Amy Jordan to James Jordan

116-118 Lower Welden St

0.24-$215,000

Sold by Maria and Robert Gingras

38 North Elm St

0.41-$249,000

Thuy Martin to Tatianna LeBlanc and Elliot Maher

11 Edward St

0.13-$130,000

Robert Helferty and Linda Wright to Andrew Wright

13 Oak Street

0.23-$129,900

Sold to Gabrielle and Mark Lane

15 Edwards St 

0.14-$230,000

Dan Jarvis to Carrie Cole

30 North St

$265,000

Betty and Raymond Courville to Mark Couture

234 Lake St

0.2-$285,000

Justin Hawkins to Adam and Laura Lippa

280 Lake St

0.1-$239,500

Jonathan Czapski to Sauel Benton and Mareesa Miles

6 Rugg St

0.2-$331,800

Susan Chagnon and Michael Martell to Zachary Matthews

112 South Main St

0.24-$289,000

Rena and Robert Goulette to Dawn Robertson

St. Albans Town:

363 Swanton Road

1.36-$1,075,000

Sold to Richard Kaminski

62 Smith Street

0.25-$352,000

Debra Ladd to Amanda and Paul Julius

33 Olivia Ln

1.0-$470,000

Sold to George and Jaqueline Bray

Swanton:

17 New St

0.13-$295,000

Roland Beaulieu and Alissa Rich to Josh and Tracey Callahan

11 Glenridge Ln

0.31-$305,000

Ryan Bluto to Jeremy Koszela and Emily Pareles

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

