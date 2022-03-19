Alburgh:
83 Lake Street
0.14-$215,000
Sold to Shaye St. Francis
Bakersfield:
712 Witchcat Road
5.3-$210,000
Sold to Lindsey Barber and Nicholas Ladue
Enosburg:
320 Chimney Road
$157,193
Sold to Kelly, Morgan and Paul Gervais
Fairfax:
818 Main Street
2.0-$258,000
Darryl and Nina Dudley to Morgan Seielstad
McNall Road Lot 2
3.45-$140,000
Kathy Harrison to Bruce and Crystal Mossey
254 McNall Road
10.1-$937,500
Sold by Selena Senesac
Franklin:
215 Morgan’s Hideaway Road
5.1-$240,000
Kenneth and Sandra Raymond to Christina Forcier
239 Patton Shore Road
$265,000
Diane Davis and Arthur David to Jean and Mark Gagne
Highgate:
679 Gore Road
10.1-$200,000
Mary and Rodney Hislop to Elizabeth and Tyler Sweet
Montgomery:
2567 Regan Road
10.3-$379,900
Alphonse and Angela Gratton to Diane and Keith Libby
22 Begnoche Farm Road
0.27-$461,365
Christopher Poulos to Christopher Poulos and Daniel Sweeney
Richford:
154 Gendron Road
544-$429,400
Sold by Julie Marra, Robert and Steven Thompson
Lot 5B Dewey St Extension
1.18-$250,000
Mark St. Pierre to Ricky Burns and Amanda St. Pierre
Sheldon:
389 Bedard Circle
14.8-$122,500
Jeanne and Todd LaRose to Danielle and Dustin Machia
St. Albans City:
99 Pearl St
0.17-$259,000
Amy and William Thayer to Heather and Kenny Whitney
12 Spruce St
0.13-$220,000
Theodor Sprunger to Bryony O’Hara Sands
65 Bishop St
0.34-$160,000
Sold by Marilyn Laidman
150 North Main St
$142,000
Catherine Arakelian and Amy Jordan to James Jordan
116-118 Lower Welden St
0.24-$215,000
Sold by Maria and Robert Gingras
38 North Elm St
0.41-$249,000
Thuy Martin to Tatianna LeBlanc and Elliot Maher
11 Edward St
0.13-$130,000
Robert Helferty and Linda Wright to Andrew Wright
13 Oak Street
0.23-$129,900
Sold to Gabrielle and Mark Lane
15 Edwards St
0.14-$230,000
Dan Jarvis to Carrie Cole
30 North St
$265,000
Betty and Raymond Courville to Mark Couture
234 Lake St
0.2-$285,000
Justin Hawkins to Adam and Laura Lippa
280 Lake St
0.1-$239,500
Jonathan Czapski to Sauel Benton and Mareesa Miles
6 Rugg St
0.2-$331,800
Susan Chagnon and Michael Martell to Zachary Matthews
112 South Main St
0.24-$289,000
Rena and Robert Goulette to Dawn Robertson
St. Albans Town:
363 Swanton Road
1.36-$1,075,000
Sold to Richard Kaminski
62 Smith Street
0.25-$352,000
Debra Ladd to Amanda and Paul Julius
33 Olivia Ln
1.0-$470,000
Sold to George and Jaqueline Bray
Swanton:
17 New St
0.13-$295,000
Roland Beaulieu and Alissa Rich to Josh and Tracey Callahan
11 Glenridge Ln
0.31-$305,000
Ryan Bluto to Jeremy Koszela and Emily Pareles
