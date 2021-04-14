Well maintained and pristine both indoors and out, a Highgate home new to the market is teeming with possibilities.
266 Jewell Avenue has 3.71 acres of land and 1,720 square feet of finished space inside this three-bedroom contemporary. It’s detailed with Vermont Hubbardton Forge lighting and Bristol triple-pane, double-hung windows. The kitchen includes a sleek, checkered floor, solid-maple cabinets, and dovetail drawers.
Listed for $379,900 by Paul Martin and Danielle Mesick of M Realty, this split level has a deck out back that leads to a hot tub where you can relax and look out across the spacious yard. Downstairs is an ideal setting for watching movies with its crown molding, 60-inch Sony TV and Denom theater system which is hard-wired to provide stellar sound.
266 Jewell Avenue details
- Listing price: $379,900
- MLS ID: 4855478
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- Acres: 3.71
- Square footage: 1,720
- Garage: Attached, 2 cars
- Heat fuel: Oil, wood
- Heat: Baseboard, wood boiler
- Water: Drilled well
- Sewer: 1,000 gallon
