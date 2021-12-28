This year 1.082 homes sold in Franklin county compared to 1,202 last year. The most expensive homes. The average home value in the county has increased from $234,000 to $279,000.
Here are five of the most expensive homes purchased in Franklin County this year.
5. 115 Hillside Terrace, Saint Albans
This home sold for $785,500 on September 28, 2021. It had 2 bedroom and 4 bathrooms. According to the homes description at the time of selling, it had panoramic views from Burlington to Montreal, a master bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and outdoor infinity pool
4. 4523 Duffy Hill Road, Fairfield
This home sold for $790,000 on August 9, 2021. It had 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. According to the homes description at the time of selling, it had 105 acres, a custom cherry wood kitchen and a built in 5 gallon beer tap.
3. 810 Maquam Shore Road, Swanton VT
This home sold for $815,000 on July 29, 2021. It had 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. According to the homes description at the time of selling, it had lake Champlain frontage, a screened in porch and a first floor master suite.
2. 1 Valley Watch Road, Saint Albans
This home sold for $880,000 on January 29, 2021. It had 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. According to the homes description at the time of selling, it had panoramic views of the lake, green mountains and Canada, 9 garage bays for car hobbyists and a great room with vaulted ceilings.
1. 800 Maquam Shore Road, Swanton
This home sold for $905,000 on January 29, 2021. It had 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. According to the homes description at the time of selling, it had a stone fireplace, lake and Adirondack views and a first floor master suite.
