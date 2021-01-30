ST. ALBANS -- It’s hard to deny that the gorgeous wooden detail throughout is what defines this newly listed St. Albans home.
Found at 1788 Fairfax Road, this saltbox-style house sits on more than two acres of land that are just a few minutes from the highway and St. Albans City. It was built in 1999 and just went on the market this past week.
Beautiful wooden beams stick out from the ceiling while similar wood trim outlines doors and windows. You can sit downstairs and warm up by the stove or do some work up in the loft above.
There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached three-car garage just feet away. The spacious wrap-around porch is perfect for entertaining during the day, and the finished basement makes for a great movie night setting in the evening.
Listed by Aaron Scowcroft of Mega Realty Center for $325,000, this home has a cathedral ceiling, kitchen island, and a soaking tub that is also based with wood.
1788 Fairfax Road details
- Property type: Single family home
- Year Built: 1999
- Square feet: 2,075
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full baths: 2
- Garage: 3-car
- Lot size: 2.15 acres
- Heat Fuel: Oil
- Heating: Baseboard, radiant, and wood stove
- Roof: Corrugated, standing seam
- Sewer: 1,000 gallon, mound
- Water: Metered, public
- MLS #: 4845432
