You may never want to leave once you check into this lakeside vacation home, and it’s easy to see why you wouldn’t.
Located right on Lake Champlain in Shoreham is a quaint house that’s perfect for a couple’s romantic retreat. Guests can get out on the water with the complimentary rowboat, canoe, or kayaks, and they can then spend the evening watching the sun go down from the elevated deck.
Have lunch on the picnic table inside the nearby screen house and enjoy a fire from the pit found on the private beach.
About
- Cost: $185 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 bed sleeps two guests
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities
- Washer and dryer
- Towels, bed sheets, extra pillows and blankets
- Soap, toilet paper, and hair dryer
- Iron and hangers
- 32-inch HDTV
- Window AC unit
- Wi-Fi and dedicated work space
- Oven, electric stove, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, dishes and silverware
