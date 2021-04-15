Wake up to the smell of coffee before you even put a pot on for yourself.
This Waterbury Center getaway welcomes guests to stay in an apartment on the upper floor – dubbed “The Coffee Roost” – of the working roastery. You can make a cup of joe in the private studio or head down to the coffee bar to grab something off the flavorful menu.
Enjoy your fresh brew while getting to business at the apartment’s dedicated workspace or while enjoying nature out by the fire pit. The roost is minutes away from Ben & Jerry’s and right near Stowe and Waterbury.
About
- Cost: $150 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 queen bed sleeps 2 guests
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Air conditioning and heating
- Towels, bed sheets, soap, shampoo, and toilet paper
- Wi-Fi and dedicated workspace
- Kitchen with dishwasher, oven, stove, pots and pans, dishes and silverware
