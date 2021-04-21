While the frame is old and probably has some stories to tell, some interior details of a Bakersfield home that’s new to the market are much younger.
Listed for $349,900 by Matt Havers of Flat Fee Real Estate, 363 King Road has amazing light fixtures in the kitchen and dining room – which both have hand-cut Vermont slate from Barnard for the flooring. The kitchen also includes back-lit cabinetry, a Nantucket farmhouse sink, and a maple tap wood countertop from a family farm in town.
Out front is a small pond while the back of the house has a patio primed for the home’s next owners to relax and watch stunning sunsets. Floors in the above-ground levels are original pine and oak planks while the basement includes a newly installed wine cellar.
363 King Road details
- Listing price: $349,900
- MLS ID: 4856228
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 1
- Half bathrooms: 1
- Lot size: 10 acres
- Finished space: 1,783
- Garage: Detached, 2 cars
- Year built: 1880
- Equipment and appliances: Exhaust hood, dishwasher, washer and dryer
- Heat fuel: Wood, oil
- Sewer: Septic
- Water: Drilled well
