Fletcher:
About 4900 Pond Road
113-$400,000
Douglas and Gregory Edwards to David and Surinda Cavanagh
Georgia:
482 Bovat Road
10.44-$476,000
Todd Patterson to Jason Garvey and Daniel Peipert
63 Maplewood Dr
1.27-$510,000
Bettiann and Thomas Cardoza to Andrew and Kristen Mills
5335-B (Unit 2) Georgia Shore Road
2.0-$315,000
Kirk Pearson to Vera Maehl
Highgate:
30 Burnor Dr
2.0-$429,000
William Bissonette to Matthew Cabana and Robyn Klein
Richford:
52 North Ave
0.28-$255,000
Katleen and Pascal Ranger to Tyler Matthew
2971 Corliss Road
10.3-$139,000
Rodney Fuller to Christopher Tracy Jr.
St. Albans Town:
58 Jean Ln
1.19-$375,000
Sold to Joann Bechard
135 Hillcrest Heights
3.42-$800,000
Timothy Hulbut to David and Erinn Larkin
Swanton:
26 Spring St
0.26-$275,000
Douglas and Pamela Christenson to Karen Fontaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.