About 4900 Pond Road

113-$400,000

Douglas and Gregory Edwards to David and Surinda Cavanagh

Georgia:

482 Bovat Road

10.44-$476,000

Todd Patterson to Jason Garvey and Daniel Peipert

63 Maplewood Dr

1.27-$510,000

Bettiann and Thomas Cardoza to Andrew and Kristen Mills

5335-B (Unit 2) Georgia Shore Road

2.0-$315,000

Kirk Pearson to Vera Maehl

Highgate:

30 Burnor Dr

2.0-$429,000

William Bissonette to Matthew Cabana and Robyn Klein

Richford:

52 North Ave

0.28-$255,000

Katleen and Pascal Ranger to Tyler Matthew

2971 Corliss Road

10.3-$139,000

Rodney Fuller to Christopher Tracy Jr.

St. Albans Town:

58 Jean Ln

1.19-$375,000

Sold to Joann Bechard

135 Hillcrest Heights

3.42-$800,000

Timothy Hulbut to David and Erinn Larkin

Swanton:

26 Spring St

0.26-$275,000

Douglas and Pamela Christenson to Karen Fontaine

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

