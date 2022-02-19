Key photo

Alburgh:

423 U.S. Route 2

61.55-$400,000

Sold to Preston Ryder

153 Martell Road

45-$240,000

Sold to Steven Martell

3375 Greenwoods Road

1.0-$229,000

Beverly and Bruce Noble to Rachel Burns

1181 West Shore Road

18.4-$637,000

Christopher Biehler to Melanie Forin and Jonathan Riddell

242 Jenny Ln

0.96-$330,000

Carol and Clifton Crosby to William Schmale

Enosburg:

67 Pearl St

0.27-$300,560 

Sold to Gabriel and Lauren Stegen

519 Sand Hill Road

6.75-$155,336

Sold to Dylan Pattee

Lots 7-11

17.2-$137,500

Fairfax:

480 Fletcher Road

2.3-$260,000

Sold by Barbara Young and Lawrence Young Senior

50 Barnett Road

127.5-$295,000

Karin Salfi to Travis Dashnow

Georgia:

3323 Highbridge Road

23.25-$115,000

Dennis Lynch to Alexander Scott Nalbach and Marc Philippee Vincent

75 Ballard Road

1.0-$175,000

Donald Brown to Caleb and Ryleigh McLane

St. Albans City:

17 Rublee Street

0,62-$300,000

Louise and Maurice Fitzgerald to Amy Lovett

220 North Main St

0.3-$328,450

Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil

210 North Main St

0.3-$232,400

Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil

204-206 North Main St

0.48-$202,075

Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil

298 Lake St

0.23-$264,000

Joseph and Vicky Lamotte to Selena Cortez and Cody Zeno

4 Bowles Ln

0.22-$239,000

Chad and Kristine Jenkins to Pamela Lefebvre

10 Best Ct

0.13-$270,000

Ashley and Kevin Martell to Denise Allen

214 North Main St

0.67-$420,250

Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil

58 Edward St

0.24-$339,900

Tyler Hulbert to Jonathan Poulin

17 Warner Dr

0.34-$489,000

Caroline Boston and Donna Louise Dulude to Sarah Pearl and Casey Robert

5-7 Lower Newton St

$131,200

Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil

102 Old Orchard Road

0.05-$340,000 

Pablo Nieto and Robert Schueller to Diego Do Feitosa

48 Upper Welden Street

0.29-$400,000

Sold by Kimberly and Robert Gooding 

3 Cota Ct

0.24-$239,900

Jennifer Torres to Matthew Porter

21 Beverly Court

0.23-$340,000

Sarah Pearl and Casey Robert to Jane Ripley-Bin

St. Albans Town:

114 Upper Welden St

1.0-$435,000

66 Brainerd St

0.22-$290,000

Ryan Green to Alison and Jeremy Bushey

Swanton:

41 Bushey Road

1.15-$325,000

Brian and Kathleen Gagne to Zachary Donze and Cassandra Martel

120 Sholan Road

3.76-$415,000

David and Lehte Mahoney to Michuel Ramirez

