Alburgh:
423 U.S. Route 2
61.55-$400,000
Sold to Preston Ryder
153 Martell Road
45-$240,000
Sold to Steven Martell
3375 Greenwoods Road
1.0-$229,000
Beverly and Bruce Noble to Rachel Burns
1181 West Shore Road
18.4-$637,000
Christopher Biehler to Melanie Forin and Jonathan Riddell
242 Jenny Ln
0.96-$330,000
Carol and Clifton Crosby to William Schmale
Enosburg:
67 Pearl St
0.27-$300,560
Sold to Gabriel and Lauren Stegen
519 Sand Hill Road
6.75-$155,336
Sold to Dylan Pattee
Lots 7-11
17.2-$137,500
Fairfax:
480 Fletcher Road
2.3-$260,000
Sold by Barbara Young and Lawrence Young Senior
50 Barnett Road
127.5-$295,000
Karin Salfi to Travis Dashnow
Georgia:
3323 Highbridge Road
23.25-$115,000
Dennis Lynch to Alexander Scott Nalbach and Marc Philippee Vincent
75 Ballard Road
1.0-$175,000
Donald Brown to Caleb and Ryleigh McLane
St. Albans City:
17 Rublee Street
0,62-$300,000
Louise and Maurice Fitzgerald to Amy Lovett
220 North Main St
0.3-$328,450
Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil
210 North Main St
0.3-$232,400
Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil
204-206 North Main St
0.48-$202,075
Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil
298 Lake St
0.23-$264,000
Joseph and Vicky Lamotte to Selena Cortez and Cody Zeno
4 Bowles Ln
0.22-$239,000
Chad and Kristine Jenkins to Pamela Lefebvre
10 Best Ct
0.13-$270,000
Ashley and Kevin Martell to Denise Allen
214 North Main St
0.67-$420,250
Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil
58 Edward St
0.24-$339,900
Tyler Hulbert to Jonathan Poulin
17 Warner Dr
0.34-$489,000
Caroline Boston and Donna Louise Dulude to Sarah Pearl and Casey Robert
5-7 Lower Newton St
$131,200
Sold by Michael and Sylvie Corbeil
102 Old Orchard Road
0.05-$340,000
Pablo Nieto and Robert Schueller to Diego Do Feitosa
48 Upper Welden Street
0.29-$400,000
Sold by Kimberly and Robert Gooding
3 Cota Ct
0.24-$239,900
Jennifer Torres to Matthew Porter
21 Beverly Court
0.23-$340,000
Sarah Pearl and Casey Robert to Jane Ripley-Bin
St. Albans Town:
114 Upper Welden St
1.0-$435,000
66 Brainerd St
0.22-$290,000
Ryan Green to Alison and Jeremy Bushey
Swanton:
41 Bushey Road
1.15-$325,000
Brian and Kathleen Gagne to Zachary Donze and Cassandra Martel
120 Sholan Road
3.76-$415,000
David and Lehte Mahoney to Michuel Ramirez
