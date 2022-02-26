Key photo

Bakersfield:

8115 Boston Post Road

2.2-$314,900

Matthew Messier to Jason and Roseanne Corfield

Fairfax:

116 King Road

10-$355,000

Colleen and Scott Pike to Jaymi and Taylor Josephson

Fletcher:

Idle L Acres

11.55-$200,000

Grace and Steven Cothalis to John and Katharine Kelly

Off River Road-Back Lad

23.14-$295,000

Karin Salfi to Travis Dashnow

Franklin:

71 Hammond Shore Road

0.25-$202,000

Katherine Bernard and Robert Bernard III to Caleb Laroche

168 Acres Open Land on Barnum Road

168-$415,000

Sold to Bradley, Elizabeth and Scott Bessette

Georgia:

55 Sandy Ln

1.08-$455,000

Sold to Kimberly and Steven Meilleur

136 Dunneaway Drive

$275,339.67

Sold to Nancy Connor

847 Nottingham Dr

0.74-$360,000

Christine and Joseph Boomer to Alicia Miles

1211 Sand Hill Road

1.38-$250,000

Alan and Suzette Garey to Kalili Krupp and Ryan Thibault

St. Albans Town:

Lot 2, Jean Ln

1.78-$530,000

Sold to Joanna Crista Dela Cruz

Swanton:

5 Foundry St

1.0-$175,000

Sold by Davis Fosgate Jr.

Portion of 12 Inspiration Point

13.69-$240,000

Sold to James and Nasrin Foster

8 Middle Road

0.27-$218,500

Mary Mahoney to Jarrell and Judy Hill

|

