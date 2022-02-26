Bakersfield:
8115 Boston Post Road
2.2-$314,900
Matthew Messier to Jason and Roseanne Corfield
Fairfax:
116 King Road
10-$355,000
Colleen and Scott Pike to Jaymi and Taylor Josephson
Fletcher:
Idle L Acres
11.55-$200,000
Grace and Steven Cothalis to John and Katharine Kelly
Off River Road-Back Lad
23.14-$295,000
Karin Salfi to Travis Dashnow
Franklin:
71 Hammond Shore Road
0.25-$202,000
Katherine Bernard and Robert Bernard III to Caleb Laroche
168 Acres Open Land on Barnum Road
168-$415,000
Sold to Bradley, Elizabeth and Scott Bessette
Georgia:
55 Sandy Ln
1.08-$455,000
Sold to Kimberly and Steven Meilleur
136 Dunneaway Drive
$275,339.67
Sold to Nancy Connor
847 Nottingham Dr
0.74-$360,000
Christine and Joseph Boomer to Alicia Miles
1211 Sand Hill Road
1.38-$250,000
Alan and Suzette Garey to Kalili Krupp and Ryan Thibault
St. Albans Town:
Lot 2, Jean Ln
1.78-$530,000
Sold to Joanna Crista Dela Cruz
Swanton:
5 Foundry St
1.0-$175,000
Sold by Davis Fosgate Jr.
Portion of 12 Inspiration Point
13.69-$240,000
Sold to James and Nasrin Foster
8 Middle Road
0.27-$218,500
Mary Mahoney to Jarrell and Judy Hill
