A well-maintained split level home in St. Albans Town has some characteristics you won’t find in most houses.
Listed for $379,900 by Mona Branon Lemieux of Mega Realty Center, 229 High Street has beautiful stone work on the outside while the inside features a spacious kitchen with sleek green countertops. The lower level has a mini-bar where you can mix up cocktails that you can then enjoy in the hot tub located in the adjacent sunroom.
The home sits on an acre of land that’s located right near the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, I-89, and all of downtown St. Albans.
229 High Street details
- Listing price: $379,900
- MLS ID: 4857418
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- Three-quarter bathrooms: 1
- Finished space: 2,138
- Garage: 2 cars
- Year built: 1980
- Heat fuel: Natural gas
- Sewer: Public
- Water: Public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.