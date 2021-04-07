A renovated A-frame house in Sheldon is fresh to the market and comes with something extremely unique.
A little ways behind the home at 1527 VT Route 105, on its 10 acres of land, sits a shed set up for a mini maple syrup operation that would be great for the kids – or the adults – to learn how to make the sweet treat.
Listed for $324,900 by Brian French Real Estate, the three-bedroom chalet comes with an attached two-car garage that’s tall enough for quite a bit of storage space upstairs. The open design on the main level of the home has tray ceilings above and vinyl floors below. There’s a workout area in the lower level with a wood stove, and a large deck sits out front that’s ideal for grilling or relaxing with the family.
1527 VT Route 105 details
- Listing price: $324,900
- MLS #: 4854263
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- Lot size: 10 acres
- Finished space: 1,816 square feet
- Equipment and appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, electric stove, wood stove
- Heat fuel: Gas-LP/bottle
- Septic: Sewer
- Water: Drilled well
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.