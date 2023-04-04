The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District will be hosting tree planting events at Manning Dairy Farm, Houghton Park, Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge and Boneyard Farm.
Each event will require volunteers to bring shovels, gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, water and lunch. Both children and adults are welcome at this all ages event and participants can come to the event at any time.
Here is more information about each of the events:
Manning Dairy Farm in St. Albans City
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12
Where: Use farm access path directly across from 500 Bushey Road, St. Albans
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18th
Where: S Elm St, St. Albans City, VT
Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Where: Use access path across Monument Road from 774 Monument Road, Swanton
Boneyard Farm in Cambridge:
When: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11
Where: 3064 Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, VT
To RVSP for the Houghton Park event click here.
To RVSP for the other events click here.
You can also RSVP by emailing or calling Lauren Weston, District Manager at info@FranklinCountyNRCD.org or 802-528-4176
