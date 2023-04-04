The Mississquoi River.JPG

The Mississquoi River at dusk from her pebble beach. (Kate Barcellos)

The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District will be hosting tree planting events at Manning Dairy Farm, Houghton Park, Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge and Boneyard Farm.

Each event will require volunteers to bring shovels, gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, water and lunch. Both children and adults are welcome at this all ages event and participants can come to the event at any time.

Here is more information about each of the events:

Manning Dairy Farm in St. Albans City 

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 

Where: Use farm access path directly across from 500 Bushey Road, St. Albans 

Houghton Park in St. Albans City (Space limited) 

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18th

Where: S Elm St, St. Albans City, VT 

Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge 

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22 

Where: Use access path across Monument Road from 774 Monument Road, Swanton

Boneyard Farm in Cambridge:

When: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11 

Where: 3064 Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, VT

To RVSP for the Houghton Park event click here.

To RVSP for the other events click here.

You can also RSVP by emailing or calling Lauren Weston, District Manager at info@FranklinCountyNRCD.org or 802-528-4176

 
 

