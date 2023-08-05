HIGHGATE — Visitors to Franklin County Field Days on Friday could watch the 4-H parade and oxen pulling, listen to live music, check out the petting zoo and enjoy food from a variety of vendors.
Events continue today! Rides open at noon and music on the grandstand kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Here's the full
schedule.
In the meantime, check out these photos from Day 2 of the fair.
Close
Faith Tessier and Harper Cole weight for the rides to open.
Old Man Garage Band entertains on the grandstand.
A local farmer gets ready for the ox pull.
Two oxen pull massive weight.
Two oxen see if they can pull the weight the farthest.
The 4-H parade takes a lap around the fair.
A young 4-Her participates in the 4-H parade Friday at Franklin County Field Days,
Faith Tessier and Harper Cole weight for the rides to open.
Old Man Garage Band entertains on the grandstand.
A local farmer gets ready for the ox pull.
Two oxen pull massive weight.
Two oxen see if they can pull the weight the farthest.
The 4-H parade takes a lap around the fair.
A young 4-Her participates in the 4-H parade Friday at Franklin County Field Days,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.