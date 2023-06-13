FAIRFAX — The sun was shining and Fairfax Community Park was buzzing on Saturday as children and families enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment at Fairfax’s Kids’ Day.
Fairfax Parks and Recreation put together a fun-filled day June 10 for residents that kicked off with a kids’ race on the rec path. Rockin’ Ron, the Friendly Pirate, hosted two shows throughout the afternoon, in which children joined him on the stage to dance and sing.
In between the scheduled events, families enjoyed a story walk along the nature trail, tents with airbrush tattoos and face-painting, an obstacle course, and a bounce house.
Event-goers could also head over to BFA’s parking lot for Touch-a-Truck, which included many different vehicles open for children to explore.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a complete summer day without a lemonade, snow cone, or gelato from one of the vendors.
“My favorite part was the pirate show–he looked cool,” said four-year-old Owen. Another young resident chimed in – “This is the best day!”
Perhaps most awaited was the annual Ducky Race, a decades-long tradition. Participants could buy tickets up until the race began and be randomly and anonymously assigned a number for their ducks.
Hundreds of rubber ducks were dropped into the Lamoille River, and volunteers on kayaks kept the ducks on track as they floated along. Enthusiastic viewers ran up and down the rec path to track the progress, and the colorful ducks were met at the finish line by a number of volunteers with nets who braved the water to collect and determine the winners.
This year, first place went to Ellen Stanley, second place to Brody Hamel, and third place to Andrea Hildebrand.
Fairfax Kids’ Day was just the beginning of what’s to come this summer. Up next is Vermont Lake Monsters ticket fundraiser, Party in the Park, the Fourth of July Parade and summer camp opportunities. Follow Fairfax Parks and Recreation on Facebook or visit the department’s website to learn more about these events.
