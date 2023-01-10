ST. ALBANS CITY — Are you a skier passionate about working with kids?
The St. Albans Recreation Department is looking for ski instructors for the Learn to Ski program at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
Classes are for beginners, so you don’t need to be a technically-advanced skier to help out.
For many kids ages 6 and up, this three-week program is their first experience. They need basic skills and help mastering the rope tow.
“We’re looking for really anyone with experience with teaching in general,” rec program manager Lee Barrett said. “We need people who are able to lift kids and help them get their skis on.”
The Learn to Ski classes will take place on three upcoming Mondays — Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 — for about an hour depending on weather and kids.
Mondays don’t work? Let the department know which days work for you.
Barrett said the goal of the program is to have a low student to teacher ratio, one instructor for every three students, which makes both instructing and learning easier.
Not a skier? The department also needs helpers not on skis to re-direct, balance and help skiers get back up on their skis.
As always, programming on the Hard’Ack hill depends on conditions. The department is hopeful there will be snow by the end of this month.
“We want to get this thing up and running,” Barrett said.
Interested in being an instructor? Contact Kelly Viens at 802-524-1971 or k.viens@stalbansvt.com
