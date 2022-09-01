As Vermont and northern New York teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for students.
In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Vermont and northern New York are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Additional charges may apply. Participation may vary.
“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Vermont Dunkin’ Franchisee Jeff Espinola. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”
This week Dunkin’ Vermont ambassadors have thanked teachers with surprise deliveries of Dunkin’ Munchkins, gift cards, cup koozies, pens, and pencils to schools in Rutland, Castleton, Fair Haven and other locations around the state.
The return of the school year also marks the return of everyone’s favorite fall flavors, especially Dunkin’s pumpkin lineup. Teachers can kick-off the school year and enjoy the perfect pour with Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl available in its hot or iced coffee.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.
