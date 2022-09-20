ST. ALBANS — Elaine and Ian Carpenter want people to know that children with Down syndrome should not be underestimated.
“Children with Down syndrome can achieve so much, and we've always had very high expectations for Ian,” his mother Elaine said. “It may take him a little longer to learn something, but he's very capable.”
That will be proven true this weekend at the 13th annual Buddy Walk, when community members affected by Down syndrome come together to raise money and spread awareness.
Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, all are invited to take part in a walk and day of family activities organized by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.
“It’s always really great to get people together who have similar interests,” Elaine said. “Especially when you have families there and participants all who have Down syndrome.”
After the walk around the track at 1 p.m., participants can enjoy a sensory toy station and a bouncy house as well as free food and beverages.
Established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society, Buddy Walks take place annually in communities across the United States.
It’s free to participate, but donations are suggested.
93% of the net proceeds raised benefit Franklin and Grand Isle County residents with Down syndrome through NCSS programs and services. The remaining 7% is utilized by the National Down Syndrome Society on advocacy and public awareness initiatives.
Ian Carpenter, a resident of Fairfax and a BFA-St. Albans graduate, said he has participated in several of NCSS’ programs, like Camp Rainbow, a summer camp for children with Autism or other developmental disability.
He said he also enjoyed Adaptic Music, therapeutic music sessions that work to strengthen communication and sensory skills in children with Autism.
“Vermont is very, very supportive of families who have children with disabilities or even adults with disabilities,” Elaine said.
Down syndrome occurs in approximately one in every 691 births, in people of all races and economic levels. Today, there are more than 400,000 people living with Down syndrome in the United States, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.
Individuals with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome instead of two. This additional genetic material alters the course of development and is the cause for different characteristics associated with Down syndrome.
Now a sophomore at Northern Vermont University in Johnson, Ian is involved in the college’s musical theatre program. This past April, he was proud of his performance in “Hair: The Musical” and is now looking forward to snow so he can go Nordic skiing.
“People with Down syndrome have a hard time learning new things,” Ian said, but that doesn’t mean they are incapable.
In the fall and spring while at BFA-St. Albans, Ian was busy running track and field and cross country. In need of a winter sport, he decided to try Nordic skiing, even though he had never been on skis before.
“We bought him the equipment, and he joined the team,” Elaine said. “It was a learning curve, but he really took to it and by the end of the season, he participated in his first race. So to me, it's all about opportunity.”
The Carpenters have attended the NCSS Buddy Walk several times and are hopeful to see a good turn out when they participate again this Sunday.
“It’s just a really great way to get people together to make connections as well as raise money,” Elaine said.
