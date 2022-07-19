ST. ALBANS — National Night Out is returning to St. Albans to highlight police-community partnerships.
The 13th annual event will be held from 4-7 p.m. onTuesday, Aug. 2 in Taylor Park and feature a barbecue, popcorn, cotton candy and more food plus family-friendly games and activities.
National Night Out is a national campaign offering community-building exercises designed to promote partnerships with law enforcement and the community. The event is celebrated across all 50 states on the first Tuesday in August.
National Night Out serves as a fundraiser for the Franklin County Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center which is partnering with St. Albans Police to host the event.
Other organizations offering support to the community can also set up their own booth or table to reach out to members of the public. Call 802-524-7006 with questions, or to reserve a spot by July 23.
