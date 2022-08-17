Those seeking support in dealing with chronic health conditions can attend free workshops with My Healthy Vermont to help live healthier lives.
There are a variety of workshops including ones on high blood pressure, emotional wellness and quitting smoking. The workshops are available in person and online depending on the particular workshop.
There is an in-person workshop about dealing with high blood pressure at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans that is available 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Fridays from Sept. 2-Oct. 28.
The program is the result of a partnership between Blueprint for Health, Vermont Department of Health and UVM Medical Center's Community Health Improvement program.
