FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Owls of Vermont Presentation
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Interested in learning more about owls and the role they play in our culture and ecosystems? Join this virtual presentation by Zac Cota, an expert birder, Green Mountain Audubon Society board member, Vermont Bird Records Committee member, Vermont eBird Data Expert and Teacher-Naturalist with North Branch Nature Center. Join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86848069228
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Moonlight Snowshoe
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Swanton Recreation
Details: Join Swanton Recreation during the full moon, for a moonlight snowshoe walk, guided by Betsy Fournier. This socially-distant event is a great way to connect with others in the community. If you don’t have snow shoes of your own, contact the office at 802-868-2493 to reserve a pair. Masks are mandatory and headlamps are encouraged. Sign up at: www.swantonrec.org
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Women’s Ice Climbing Clinic
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Smuggler’s Notch
Details: Petra Cliffs Climbing Center and Mountaineering School is hosting a for-women-by-women ice climbing clinic for those interested in learning the sport. Women’s Ice I is open to women of all ages and abilities (ages 16+). Register: https://bit.ly/2P4GsOi
Vermont Youth Orchestra Winter Livestream Concerts
When: 12:30-8 P.M.
Where: Virtual
Details: The Vermont Youth Orchestra will present its second concert series of the season on Sunday via live stream from the Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael’s College. Eighty musicians, under the baton of Music Director Dr. Mark Alpizar, will present four concerts throughout the day. Concerts are free to the public, but registration is required: https://bit.ly/3bzft52
