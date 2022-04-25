MONTGOMERY — For almost two centuries, Kelton Hall has stood present through cycles of small town change. Its latest exhibit now celebrates its own rebirth and that of the world around it.
After nearly two years of COVID-19-induced closure, Montgomery Center for the Arts reopened its doors to the public on Friday for the opening reception of “Soul Work,” an exhibit featuring the photographed nature mandalas of Montgomery artist Crissie Kovacs.
“Soul Work” can be viewed again this weekend, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.
When curator Sebastian Araujo saw Kovacs’ work for the first time, he was struck by how her themes of healing and connection aligned with the reopening and rebirth of the center.
“We've been closed for a year and a half, so I thought what better way to open it than to open it with something that was alive?” Araujo told the Messenger.
A geometric and often circular configuration of symbols, mandalas are associated with meditation and contemplation in Hindu and Buddhist cultures. Kovacs, a multimedia artist and University of Vermont graduate, found comfort in mandalas during the pandemic.
Created using the natural elements – found leaves, sticks, flower petals, moss and grasses — and then photographed, her mandalas celebrate both the symmetry and diversity of the Earth through color and texture.
“There’s also an element of letting go,” Kovacs said, explaining that after she captures the mandala in a still image, she leaves it to be swept up by the elements. “I love that vulnerability in that regard.”
Araujo too, is in a similar way fascinated by what MCA can be when it's taken by the tide of the community. Located inside Kelton Hall, a once-empty 1860s Baptist church, the center has evolved dramatically since opening in 2016. Prior to the pandemic, MCA was hosting 30 to 40 exhibitions, workshops and projects each year.
“We’re still in the process of de-churching this place, legally and psychologically,” Araujo said. “And I think in order to know where we're going, we have to have a sense of how it was.”
The artist’s journey
While some of the nature mandalas featured in “Soul Work” were created in Montgomery, others were made in Roanoke, Virginia, where Kovacs lived until about a year ago.
As the artist in residence at the Healing Arts Program at Carilion Clinic Hospital, Kovacs installed nature mandalas outside in the healing garden, hosted a large-scale photography exhibit within the hospital and established a mandala mural for employees.
Primarily a photographer and ceramicist, mandala-making was new for Kovacs and came to her during the pandemic when she was taking her young son on forest walks.
“He was two years-old then, so there was a lot of stopping and inquiring and noticing,” she recalled. “He would play in the brook or on the playground, and I would make these little circle creations, and it just evolved into like a true passion.”
Now living in Montgomery with her son and husband, she’s been able to further bring together her passion for art and nature by working at a nearby farm and collaborating with MCA on early childhood education programs.
“It’s become a real merriment of work and play,” Kovacs said.
The curator’s vision
Ahead of the opening reception, Araujo helped Kovacs hang her prints in the center’s large gallery space. With a knack for both visual and verbal storytelling, he matched colors and shapes to the colored glass of the windows.
Seven years ago, Araujo moved with his husband from Cape Cod to Montgomery. Both New York natives, they followed a long train of friends to the Green Mountain State after falling in love with the area during Thanksgiving.
“There’s something about Thanksgiving and Vermont that seems like it makes sense,” Araujo said, seated on the windowsill in a suit vest, jeans and a bright green button-up. “You know, like they talk about April in Paris and Christmas in New York, but it just feels like Thanksgiving should always be here.”
Soon after moving to Montgomery, Araujo attended Town Meeting, where — solely out of curiosity — he asked what was happening with the run-down Greek Revival-style structure at the top of Main Street.
“I mentioned it, and someone said, ‘Well, no one's doing anything. What do you want to do with it?’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘I don't know what I want to do with it, it just seems like it’s falling apart.’”
A former creative director at the now-closed Barneys New York, Araujo studied art history at Parsons School of Design and worked for a brief time at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In Montgomery, he quite quickly found a like-minded, art-focused community to help revitalize the abandoned building.
Araujo is now one member of a five-member nonprofit MCA board which has organized exhibitions and community programming like paint and sips, jazz concerts, a winter farmer’s market, dance performances and kids’ summer camps.
A coveted $50,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Preservation Grant, received by MCA in 2021, will help with the building’s continued restoration. The grant will be put to use this year to address exterior repairs, including repainting. The next project, Araujo said, will be rebuilding the front porch and restoring the windows.
Araujo has big dreams of making MCA the next Vermont Studio Center, a nonprofit arts organization in Johnson that boasts the largest artist and writers residency program in the country.
“One day, we’ll be the Studio Center of Montgomery, though I’ve heard that name is copyrighted so we won’t call it that,” he said, laughing.
Though hundreds of people have participated in MCA programs over the years, not everyone is thrilled to see the church become an artistic, community hub. Just a few weeks ago, someone left a threatening note on the door and shot a bb-gun at the windows, shattering several panels.
Though these incidents are disheartening, Araujo is a New Yorker who can walk sure-footedly through this, just as he has other challenges in his life.
“Once you realize that there have always been crazy people blowing up the world, you realize that it'll also change again. And that's why work like this,” he said pointing to Kovacs’ mandalas, “is really important. For me, things like this are very aesthetic and somewhat esoteric, and they're not permanent. Because nothing is, right?”
