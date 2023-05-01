ENOSBURG — The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District, alongside a myriad of local outdoor organizations, will host a fishing festival May 13 on the Missisquoi River.
The festival will not be a competition and instead be a place for people who share a love of the outdoors to meet, talk and learn a few things about the river.
Vermont and U.S. Fish and Wildlife services, Enosburgh Conservation Commission, Missisquoi River Basin Association and Trout Unlimited will be manning stations to learn about river ecology, sustainability and how to fish.
Lauren Weston, FCNRCD district manager, said the goal is to create a family-friendly way for people to connect with the river and learn about the ecosystems in their backyards.
“This event is aimed at encouraging sustainable fishing practices by all generations of anglers who use and respect the streams and rivers in our region to ensure responsible use of the natural world,” Weston said via email. “We hope this event brings people together to share skills and pass down culture, to celebrate all that the river brings into our communities, and to better understand what we can all do to protect it.”
Weston said organizers are hoping to get more people involved with nature in their backyards, so there’s a greater interest in protecting it.
“Some of the strongest advocates for natural resources protections are those who interact with the resources the most,” Weston stated. “Through this fishing festival, we believe that more people can come to appreciate the impact we all have on our natural resources and understand how to make changes that can benefit all of us – humans, fish, insects, birds, everything.”
Funded by a grant from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee, the event is part of FCNRCD “What’s Out Here?” series, focused on inspiring communities to “get outside, explore with each other, and learn more about the natural resources around them.”
“By becoming more familiar with the river that flows from so many people’s backyards, village centers, and farm fields, we hope to inspire people to look at the world around them a little differently,” Weston stated. “We also hope to encourage people to learn how to fish in order to help localize their own food systems.”
The event will also have a raffle for prizes, and food from Sessions Food & Tour Trailer for sale.
More information can be found at www.franklincountynrcd.org/post/saturday-may-13th-missisquoi-river-fishing-festival-in-enosburgh or by emailing info@FranklinCountyNRCD.org.
