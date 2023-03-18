EAST BERKSHIRE — Join the Missisquoi River Basin Association for its newly-renovated office open house.
Stop by anytime between 9-11 a.m. on March 19 at 2839 VT 105 to enjoy refreshments, a tour and a chance to grab some educational material. The MRBA is proud of our dedicated board president, John Little; who has been working hard on updating and improving the new office space. For more information, visit: https://www.mrbavt.com/event-details/mrba-office-open-house
“To all who have been watching the transformation of the building at the corner of Rt 105 and Rt 118 in East Berkshire, you are invited to come check it out,” John Little said.
The building was put up in 1905 and originally was a furniture store. Around 1954, it was sold and became the local Roman Catholic Church. In the mid 70’s when the Episcopalian church became available across the road, the building was bought by Sherman Potvin of Montgomery who ran his Sugarman Enterprise out of it.
He bottled local maple syrup and then shipped it to high end hotels in large cities in the U.S. Some records include New Orleans, Chicago and NYC amongst others.
At some point in the mid 1980’s the building again changed ownership. Mr. John Cote then ran his VERMONT FARMS AND HOMES real estate from there.
In May of 2022, John Little bought the structure and began the extensive renovations. Although things are not finished upstairs, and the back deck will not be installed till summer, the main floor is completed.
The Missisquoi River Basin Association is an active, non-profit group of volunteers dedicated to the restoration of the Missisquoi River, its tributaries and the Missisquoi Bay within Lake Champlain. For more information on the MRBA, please visit: www.mrbavt.com
