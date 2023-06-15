RICHFORD — The annual Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal makes its return on Saturday, July 15.
This popular family-friendly event, hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild & Scenic Committee (UMATR) and the town of Richford, combines a 6.5 mile paddle down a Wild and Scenic section of the Missisquoi River and 5 miles of cycling on the adjacent Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
“The Paddle-Pedal is one of Northwestern Vermont’s best summer traditions,” said Noah Pollock, NFCT’s stewardship director. “Every year we are inspired by the energy and good cheer that the racers and the Richford community bring to this gathering.”
Participant check-in will run from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in Richford’s Davis Park, followed by the race and an awards ceremony. Lunch is available by pre-purchase during registration. Advance registration is available along with additional event information online at bit.ly/paddlepedal2023. NFCT members get a 15 percent discount with advance online registrations.
The Paddle-Pedal course loops between Richford and East Berkshire, where the Wild & Scenic Upper Missisquoi River passes through a scenic pastoral valley, and the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail offers cyclists a low-grade, traffic-free cycling experience with sweeping mountain vistas. Information on bike and boat rentals can be found on the event page.
If you want to be part of the event but prefer not to compete, volunteer opportunities are available. For more information, contact Karrie Thomas at karrie@northernforestcanoetrail.org.
