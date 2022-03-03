Mill River Brewing's Third Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby to benefit the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 5 from Saturday, March 19.
The event will be held at 624 Shipyard Road, Highgate Springs.
On Site registration will take place from 7-8 a.m. while fishing will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m. "Grab N' Go" meals will be catered by Mill River Brewing.
Tickets can also be purchased at Mill River Brewing BBQ and Smokehouse, Martin's Store and The Bay Store.
The ticket price includes eligibility for prizes and a free lunch from Mill River Brewing.
Registration is $25 per person and free for children under 10. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of North Champlain.
