Those running or starting small businesses with five or fewer employees in Franklin County can apply for a $5,000 microgrant from the Micro Business Development Program of the Vermont Community Action Agencies.
The grant is intended to assist small business owners with a low to moderate income. For one person, the maximum income is $47,110 per year and for two it is $53,840.
Businesses must not have received American Rescue Plan funding. Certain industries, including those involved in Cannabis-related services including CBD, are also not eligible.
For more information about the program and to apply visit MBDP.org/embrace-grant.
