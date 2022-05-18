FAIRFIELD — $1 and a decade of hard work: that’s what it took a group of dedicated Fairfield residents to turn a rundown building into a thriving musical hub.
Known today as the Meeting House on the Green, the old United Church on School Street is the site of a popular summer concert series, which returns at 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 21.
“If we didn't do something, this building was going to get wrecked,” Tyrone Shaw, one of the four original organizers, told the Messenger. “We asked ourselves, what are you going to tell your kids, when they ask whatever happened to that building? We're in a position to prevent that disappearance and we ought to do it.”
After acquiring the building for $1 from the United Church of Bakersfield and East Fairfieldin 2012, Tyrone and Nance Shaw, along with their friends Bob and Michelle Bessette, started the Friends of the Meeting House to raise funds for renovations.
In the decade since, community donations as well as numerous state grants have funded major restoration projects. In 2017, the group received $11,540 from the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation to replace the stained glass windows. Later that year, $30,000 from the Vermont Arts Council funded wheelchair-accessible features and a new outdoor terrace.
The first concert series, “Summer Evenings with Vermont Treasures," took place in 2014 and raised enough money for the needed repairs to the belltower. That first season featured five concerts by local musicians. The series has now grown to include 10 acts in 2022.
“There have always been, since the early ‘70s and maybe before, a big musical community here,” Nance Shaw said. “A lot of the people who come to these shows, and a lot of people who help out are musicians. It was kind of like we all needed a place that was our clubhouse.”
The Shaws now rarely have to do any outreach to book performances. The bands reach out to them.
“Among musicians, the word has spread, so we're getting calls throughout the year from bands from all over wanting to play here,” Tyrone said.
Future improvements
Though a lot has been accomplished in the last ten years, there’s still more work to be done. The Shaws hope to raise $20,000 this year to repaint the interior, improve the house sound system and purchase cushions for the pews.
In the future, they would like to open up the old choir balcony, which has been closed off for decades. The space, which sits up high across from the indoor stage, would be a perfect place to locate lighting and sound systems.
Nance would like to get the building to the point where it could be rented out as a wedding venue for local folks seeking a historic, yet affordable space.
“I feel like we've done a lot in 10 years,” Nance said. “And with a clear vision ahead, we still want to do some work here and be able to leave it to the younger folks in town.”
“If it takes another 10 years, fine,” Tyrone added. “It's been an incredibly fun project. We're delighted to be able to be part of it."
2022 Concert Series
On Saturday, Atlantic Crossing, a traditional folk group, will play sea shanties, jigs and reels from the British Isles and maritime Canada. The show is free, though a $10 donation is suggested.
The weather forecast is calling for warmth and sunshine, so attendees should be able to lay out blankets and set out folding chairs on the lawn. Light dinner fare and desserts will be offered for sale, cooked by Nance and other volunteers. Marsha Brewster’s pies are supposedly delicious.
Other performances this year include new and old acts, like Beg, Steal or Borrow on June 11, a bluegrass band that is a favorite of the series. Mango Jam will perform New Orleans-style dance tunes for the first time on July 23, and Annie & The Hedonists, a jazz group, will be back by popular demand on Oct. 8.
Two of this year’s shows require $20 tickets to be reserved in advance: singer-songwriter David Mallet on July 9 and The Atlas Tango Project on Sept. 10.
If the shows need to be moved indoors due to inclement weather, Nance asks attendees to check the concert series’ Facebook page for masking requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.