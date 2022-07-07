Meals on Wheels is seeking regular and substitute volunteers, particularly in St Albans, Swanton, Enosburg and Sheldon.
The program allows volunteers to meet with older and disabled community members as well as deliver meals to them they could not otherwise access. The commitment ranges from one day a week to two days a month.
Delivery usually takes place between 9-11 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to substitute for last minute cancellations and fill in for openings throughout the month.l
For more information contact the Volunteer Office: volunteer@agewellvt.org or 802-662-5249 or visit https://www.agewellvt.org/giving-back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.