EAST FAIRFIELD — It’s time to boogie on the Bayou with Mango Jam at The Meeting House on the Green on Saturday, July 23.
This six-piece dance band plays straight-ahead Zydeco as well as New Orleans-inspired Funk, Reggae and Ska. One of Vermont’s favorite party bands, they rock the house with a magical musical miasma straight from the sultry swamplands of Louisiana.
Band members are Gus Ziesing, accordions, saxophones and vocals; Mimi Ryan, alto saxophone and vocals; Lee Beckwith, bass and vocals, Dennis Willmott, guitar and vocals; Ted Looby, guitar; and Allen Bilson on drums.
The show starts at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale or you’re welcome to bring your own supper and enjoy a picnic on our classic village green. In case of rain, the concert will be indoors with seating according to COVID guidelines as of show time. If the show is indoors we respectfully require masks.
Suggested donation is $10 at the door.
For more information on the 2021 concert series, go to Meetinghouseonthegreen.org.
