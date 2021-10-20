This week, the Vermont Department of Labor’s recurring #Hiring2Day Virtual Job Fair focuses on jobs in the ski industry.
Join at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk to employers from across the state and hear a presentation from Ski Vermont about the benefits of careers within the industry.
Participating employers:
- Ski Vermont
- Ascutney Mountain Resort
- Bromley Mountins
- Jay Peak
- Kaar Group
- Killington and Pico Resort
- Mount Snow
- Okemo Mountain
- Stratton Mountain
- Smuggler's Notch
- Taconic Hotel
