John Chesarek, FNLC - 2-22-2020

John Chesarek, a member of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC)’s board of directors, releases a yellow perch caught during FNLC and Mill River Brewing’s first annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby in 2020.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Live Music at McClurg’s

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: McClurg’s Pub, Enosburg Falls

Details: Local band Jerborn, will take the stage at McClurg’s Friday night to perform classic 80s hits and current rock. Enjoy Scottish-inspired pub fare and drink while you listen.

UVM Lane Series

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Details: Mary Bonhag, soprano, has put together an ensemble to perform a program of seldom-heard music designed to celebrate a new beginning. She will be joined by pianist and UVM Affiliate Artist Paul Orgel, violinist and Craftsbury Chamber Players founder Mary Rowell and cellist and UVM Affiliate Artist Emily Taubl. Tickets: uvm.edu/laneseries/mary-bonhag-friends

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

2nd Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Missisquoi Bay, Swanton

Details: Awards, prizes, and grab and go will be offered this Saturday at the Annual Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Mill River Brewing. The derby benefits Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. Registration is $25 for those age 10 and older. Sign up at: https://bit.ly/3jZ1aKX

Live Music at Twiggs

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Twiggs — An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: Bob Recupero, a singer and guitarist, is playing a live set at Twiggs on Saturday. Make a reservation to listen to the show and enjoy good food and drink.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21 2021

Duct Tape Derby

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area

Details: Participants in this year’s derby will race cardboard sleds downhill at Hard’Ack and compete for awards in categories like fastest sled, best design and team spirit. Registration is already full for this year’s race, but spectators with facial coverings are allowed.

