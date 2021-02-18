FRIDAY, FEB. 19
Live Music at McClurg’s
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: McClurg’s Pub, Enosburg Falls
Details: Local band Jerborn, will take the stage at McClurg’s Friday night to perform classic 80s hits and current rock. Enjoy Scottish-inspired pub fare and drink while you listen.
UVM Lane Series
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Mary Bonhag, soprano, has put together an ensemble to perform a program of seldom-heard music designed to celebrate a new beginning. She will be joined by pianist and UVM Affiliate Artist Paul Orgel, violinist and Craftsbury Chamber Players founder Mary Rowell and cellist and UVM Affiliate Artist Emily Taubl. Tickets: uvm.edu/laneseries/mary-bonhag-friends
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
2nd Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Missisquoi Bay, Swanton
Details: Awards, prizes, and grab and go will be offered this Saturday at the Annual Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Mill River Brewing. The derby benefits Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. Registration is $25 for those age 10 and older. Sign up at: https://bit.ly/3jZ1aKX
Live Music at Twiggs
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Twiggs — An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Bob Recupero, a singer and guitarist, is playing a live set at Twiggs on Saturday. Make a reservation to listen to the show and enjoy good food and drink.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21 2021
Duct Tape Derby
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: Participants in this year’s derby will race cardboard sleds downhill at Hard’Ack and compete for awards in categories like fastest sled, best design and team spirit. Registration is already full for this year’s race, but spectators with facial coverings are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.