And just like that, we are one month in to 2021. Send January out with a bang by checking out one of these five events happening this weekend.
You could also take a day trip this weekend to Richmond and Huntington to play in the snow, enjoy baked goods and drink craft beer. Or you could try one of these nearby places to go cross-country skiing. Looking for pizza or wings to-go? Order from Steeple Market in Fairfax.
What you decide to do this weekend, we hope you stay warm and have fun!
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Saturday Scaries
When: 8-8:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Do you love scary stories? If so, this weekly program hosted by the librarians at the Highgale Library is for you. Head to the library’s Facebook page every Saturday to listen to a terrifying story read aloud. The free event is recommended for adults and older teens.
Free Ice Fishing Day
When: all day
Where: Virtual
Details: Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual festival is going virtual this year. Go to vtfishandwildlife.com/free-ice-fishing-day view the online activities and still learn a lot. Online, you'll find a beautiful virtual view of Lake Rescue, in Plymouth, VT. Explore the nine learning stations on your tablet or smartphone.
Virtual Knitting Club
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Hosted by the Fairfax Community Library, this club is perfect for relaxing and chatting while working on your latest knitting or crochet project. Send an email to libraryfairfax@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
U.S. Women’s Ski Team Competes
When: 3 p.m.
Where: NBCSN
Details: Watch the U.S. Women’s Ski Team compete in the World Cup downhill competition in Garmisch, Germany. American Breezy Johnson has finished on four of five downhill podiums this season. See if she can claim another this weekend.
ALL WEEKEND
‘Kajillionaire’
When: through Jan. 31
Where: Virtual
Details: Every month, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival and Vermont International Film Festival are teaming up to present “Split/Screen,” an online streaming movie series. Catch the January’s film, “Kajilionaire,” sometime this weekend. Purchase tickets for $12.50 at middfilmfest.org/split-screen/#elevent
LOOKING AHEAD
Next Saturday, Feb. 6, join Petra Cliffs for a guided hike through the Burlington Sea Caves. On the hike, participants will learn how the caves were formed and how it fits into the history of the surrounding area. Register now to reserve your spot. Tickets cost $15.
