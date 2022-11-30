Running of the Bells 2021

Join the Messenger at 6 p.m. tomorrow night for the 12th Annual Running of the Bells in downtown St. Albans!

Take a one-mile fun run/walk/jog around Taylor Park – jingling all the way! Participants will attach jingle bells to their hats, shoes, gloves, coats and strollers in order to make some noise as they move.

And be sure to come in costume — we'll award trophies and prizes at the end of the event for best holiday costumes!

Santa and his reindeer is getting ready to greet kids of all ages and 14th Star Brewing is preparing their beer tent.

Running of the Bells 2022 will benefit Franklin County Animal Rescue and the United Way of Northwest VT. Find out more at https://runningofthebells.com.

Online registration closes tonight at midnight or register in-person at the tent in Taylor Park.

 

