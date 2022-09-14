In recognition of Senator Patrick Leahy’s long-standing commitment to Lake Champlain and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) is holding the Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Photo Contest.
The LCBP will accept photo submissions in four categories that correspond to the four management goals of Opportunities for Action: Clean Water, Healthy Ecosystems, Thriving Communities, and Informed and Involved Public.
Photos may be submitted on Twitter, Instagram, or using the submission form on the LCBP website.
“There are so many talented photographers of all skill levels in the Lake Champlain Basin. We are excited to see how people express their shared love of the Lake with one of the most accessible and engaging creative outlets we have,” said Dr. Eric Howe, director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
The LCBP anticipates awarding prizes for first, second, and third place for submissions across all categories. In addition, a prize will be awarded for each of the four goal categories. Prizes will include an afternoon cruise on Lake Champlain with Sail Vermont, a workshop with Adirondack photographer Carl Heilman, and photography equipment gift cards.
Senator Leahy is expected to announce prize winners at a Clean Water Act anniversary event on October 8 in Burlington, Vermont. Select photos will be featured in an exhibit at the event. Entries may be used by the LCBP and partners in future lake-related digital and print publications and outreach materials.
All photos must be submitted by 11:59pm Sept. 28, 2022 for consideration. Full contest rules, a submission form, and a gallery of submissions are available at lcbp.org/photo-contest.
