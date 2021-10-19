This charming apartment in St. Albans is perfectly located between Burlington and Montreal. It's the back unit of a duplex, with the host living in the front. There is a patio for guests to use as well as two decks by the lake, which is steps away from the apartment.
About:
- Cost: $143 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 2 bedrooms, 1 with a king bed and one with a queen bed
- Bathrooms: 2
Amenities:
- Waterfront access
- 2 decks
- Porch
- Kayaks available
See the full listing and book your getaway here.
