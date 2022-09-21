EAST BERKSHIRE — On Oct. 1, the Missisquoi River Basin Association is hosting a celebration in honor of its 25 years of partnerships and conservation successes.
Executive director Lindsey Wight said she thinks the MRBA officially began in 1996.
"That means that last year was our 25th year of working to improve the health of and relationship with our streams and rivers," she stated in a press release. "Since last year was…odd, to say the least, we are celebrating this year. Join us to reflect back and plan for the future.”
MRBA community relations coordinator Corrina King said the event is going to be a night to remember. The organization is looking forward to a dinner cooked by chefs at the Phoenix House, an open bar, a swag bag filled with items from local artisans.
Karrie Thomas, the executive director of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail will be the guest speaker. The event will also include live music by the band Old Friends, a photo booth, door prizes, displays from partner organizations, a bonfire, sundae bar and a silent auction.
The 25th Celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022 at the Pigeon Hill Farm/ Barn Owl Bistro & Goods in East Berkshire. A detailed list of the night’s activities, silent auction items, and how to purchase tickets can be found at: www.mrbavt.com/25th-celebration.
“This event will help ensure that the MRBA can continue and build on successes and better enable us to pursue, expand and refine projects that help our communities from the headwaters to the lake," Wight stated.
The MRBA is an active, non-profit group of volunteers dedicated to the restoration of the Missisquoi River, its tributaries, and the Missisquoi Bay within Lake Champlain. For more information on the MRBA, please visit: www.mrbavt.com.
