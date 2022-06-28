Nashville recording artist and Vermont native Jamie Lee Thurston will play a free acoustic show at Twiggs American Gastropub in St. Albans on Thursday, June 30. The 7 p.m. concert is sponsored by WOKO, Baker Distributing, Miller Lite, and Coors Light.
“This is just one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our customers and this community for the support they’ve shown Twiggs over the years, especially during the pandemic,” said Tom Murphy, Twiggs owner. “Jamie Lee Thurston is understandably a huge draw wherever he plays, whenever he plays, especially in Vermont. So we’re happy to host him for a free homecoming show in St. Albans. We’re booked solid that night — every table is full — but we’re encouraging people to sit and listen in beautiful Taylor Park, right across the street.”
Jamie Lee Thurston was born and raised in central Vermont and starting performing with his father, JT, at age 15 — although Jamie Lee’s first live performance was at age 3. After moving to Los Angeles, Thurston moved again to Nashville in 1999.
In 2003, Thurston released the album I Just Wanna Do My Thing. The record featured the single It Can All Be Gone, which peaked at number 59 on the Hot Country Songs charts. He later signed to Warner Bros. Records Nashville, then to Country Thunder.
Thurston wrote Rodney Atkins’ 2009 chart-topping single 15 Minutes and has penned songs by Trace Adkins and Montgomery Gentry. In 2013, Thurston appeared on Game Show Network’s Family Trade to compose a jingle for G. Stone Motors in exchange for a new truck. The jingle, We Trade for Anything, was used as the show’s theme song.
Jamie Lee Thurston has shared stages with some of country music’s top acts, such as: Waylon Jennings, Roger Miller, the Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks), Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Billy Currington, and Charlie Daniels. Thurston’s fans are known as “The Thursties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.