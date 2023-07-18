ENOSBURG FALLS — Inside a cozy space filled with Latin American cuisine on the tables and smiling guests, you’ll likely see one of the Garcia girls.
Carmen Garcia, a Honduras native, owns Garcia’s Bistro on Enosburg’s Main Street with her husband, local farmer John Dodd. It is a business the whole family partakes in, but as Carmen said, it’s the women who run the show.
Carmen’s sister and two of her daughters, Marli and Yulli, work at the restaurant, where Latin American cuisines combine to create a unique and delicious menu.
Originally from the small town of San Antonio in Honduras, Carmen founded the bistro with Dodd in 2020.
Before they had their location on Main Street, the Garcias were catering their traditional Honduran cuisine to local farmers. Wanting a change, the couple decided to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant to share the food with other locals. Though the pandemic shut the bistro down temporarily in their first year, the Garcias reopened the doors in 2021 and have been going strong ever since.
Take a few steps down Main Street, and you’ll find the Garcia girls working at their other business, Harvest House, a grocery store with that same Latin American fusion that draws customers to the bistro.
While her husband helps out at the restaurant, it is ultimately Carmen and her daughters who pour their hearts and Latin American culture into the establishment, she said.
“My husband and I, we own it, but really it’s our girls who make it happen,” Carmen said. “It’s important to me for people to know that as women, we can do it.”
The restaurant has many classic Honduran offerings, including traditional baleadas, tortillas filled with fried beans, scrambled eggs and more. Another Honduran recipe that is a fan-favorite are the enchiladas, Carmen said. These beef and potato enchiladas come wrapped in a corn tortilla and are served with the Garcias’ fresh made salsa, another much-loved menu item for guests.
Yet while their Honduran options are popular, it is the fusion of different Latin American cultures and foods that makes the bistro a staple in Enosburg Falls.
Looking around the restaurant, it’s easy to see that fusion; flags of every country from Paraguay to Panama cover the walls, and the tables are lined with foreign currency, along with old local newspaper clippings for some local color.
Favorites from other cultures include the bistro’s classic Uruguayan empanadas and the Mexican birria tacos, served with a tasty Adobo marinade sauce. The burritos, with chicken, pork, steak and even vegetarian options, are a real hit with customers, Carmen said.
Guests have even gone as far as to call the Garcias up to tell them just how much they love their food.
“We had a customer call yesterday just to let us know this is the best burrito he’s ever had. That feels good,” Carmen said.
With the Enosburg Falls area becoming more diverse, Carmen said it’s necessary to have a place like the bistro that makes new citizens feel welcome.
“We’re growing. It’s a new culture; we see around that we have a lot of immigrants come to this area. So, I think we needed something different,” Carmen said. “It’s just hard to find.”
But it’s not only Enosburg locals and transplants who flock to the bistro for the Garcias’ cooking.
“We have our Canadian customers who cross the border, who say they come here just for our food. We have people come from Burlington to enjoy our food,” Carmen said. “It’s sweet, they travel just to visit our spot.”
One couple from Frelighsburg, Canada, made such a trip across the border on Thursday. Jean-François Beaudin and Iolande Cadrin-Rossignol had not returned to the bistro since the pandemic due to border restrictions, but knew they wanted to come back to enjoy the cuisine this year.
They say it is even better than it was before.
“It changed for the better. It’s real food. Genuine food. We’re extremely happy that it exists,” Cadrin-Rossignol said.
The Garcias want the bistro to feel like a place where people, no matter where they’re from, can be a part of the family. Take a look around at the cheery guests with their licked-clean plates, and you’ll no doubt notice that it feels like one.
