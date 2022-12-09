If you or a loved one need support, our Access and Intake main number 802-488-6000 is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. except on December 26, December 30, and January 2. First Call for Chittenden County crisis hotline 802-488-7777 is available 24/7/365. Help is here 24 hours a day, every day.
Tips for Celebrating Sober:
- Plan Ahead: Identify potentially stressful situations ahead of time. Recognize that even some happy situations may cause someone to overindulge.
- Plan activities that don’t involve alcohol or drugs: Choose to spend time with family and friends who want to celebrate substance-free.
- Take care of yourself: Be sure to get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise.
- Plan an exit strategy: Understand your transportation options if you are away from your home and know where you’re staying so you can exit gracefully.
- Find a supportive crew: It’s important to have people who know your story, and to know that you can talk to them if things get tough.
Looking for information? Visit https://howardcenter.org/celebrate-sober/ for a list
of resources; articles about substance use; and a listing of local, state, and national resources.
Howard Center offers many programs to help individuals in the community achieve and maintain sobriety. Here are several:
Safe Recovery: Safe Recovery is a safe place for people to come to for support, even if they are currently using. The Safe Recovery Program offers a variety of services, including: HIV and Hepatitis C testing, syringe exchange, Narcan overdose reversal kits, fentanyl testing strips, and more.
ACT 1: Individuals of any age may contact ACT 1 if they feel they or a friend or loved one are incapacitated due to alcohol. Once at ACT 1, individuals have a clean and supportive setting where they can stay while they regain their sobriety.
Bridge: The Bridge Program provides short-term stabilization, detoxification, and withdrawal management for individuals experiencing substance use.
Pine Street Counseling: Offering outpatient services, including medication-assisted therapy, for adults with mental health and/or substance use issues, this program promotes wellness and recovery in all areas and through all phases of a person’s life. Clinicians help clients focus on their strengths and encourage self-care, connections to others and the community, and independence.
Chittenden Clinic: The medication-assisted treatment program at the Chittenden Clinic prescribes dosing for individuals seeking substance use treatment for opioids. They also provide counseling and help with housing, employment, transportation, and medical records.
Howard Center’s Northern Vermont Outpatient and Spoke Services: We provide comprehensive outpatient substance use and co-occurring mental health counseling, medication-assisted therapy, and a Public Inebriate Program (PIP) to residents of Grand Isle
and Franklin County.
For more information, please contact pdetzer@howardcenter.org or visit howardcenter.org.
