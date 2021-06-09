On June 21, residents and visitors to St. Albans City are invited to make some music.
For the third year, the community can take part in Make Music Day.
Residents, as well as visitors, are encouraged to pick up an instrument and play anywhere where others may enjoy the sound, such as their front porch, a spot of sidewalk or a corner of the park.
There will be a drum circle in Taylor Park from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Those with instruments are welcome to bring them, but all that’s needed to take part are hands to clap or feet to stomp.
From 5 to 7 p.m. the Smokey Newfield Project will be performing on the steps of city hall.
The band is known for its rich vocal harmonies and varied instrumentation with Bill Valliere on guitar, Cathy Cameron-Muscente on guitar and bass, Tom Chadwick on drums and Laura Chadwick on keyboard/melodica, violin, bass, mandolin and guitar. SNP plays an eclectic mix of folk rock, classic rock, country, pop.
“Together, we’ll make the city hum with music,” said Donna Howard, of St. Albans Community Arts, organizers of the event.
Learn more about the Smokey Newfield Project at www.smokeynewfield.com and Make Music Day at www.makemusicday.org
St. Albans Community Arts may be found online at www.stalbanscommunityarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.