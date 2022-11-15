FRANKLIN COUNTY — The holiday season is almost here, and the deadlines to register for Operation Happiness are fast approaching.
A long-standing program of United Way of Northwest Vermont, Operation Happiness is entirely volunteer-run. The program provides more than 1,000 families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties food and gifts during the holiday season.
Families register in the town they live in for a box of food and gifts for children ages 0-16.
To register to receive a box of food and gifts, call the coordinating number below. After the mentioned dates, requests will be fulfilled as food and gifts are available.
Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, participating Franklin County libraries will hang on Christmas trees paper stockings with the names of families taking part in Operation Happiness. Individuals interested in purchasing gifts on the families’ wishlists can select as many names as they’d like.
The paper stocking and unwrapped gifts should be returned to the library by Dec. 9. The gifts should be new and valued at $25 or more.
Monetary donations can also be sent to:
Operation Happiness c/o United Way of Northwest Vermont
412 Farrell St, Suite 200, South Burlington VT 05403
Please make checks payable to UWNWVT and write "Operation Happiness" in the memo line of the check.
Food can be donated on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Highgate Commons Shopping Center in St. Albans. Volunteers will be there on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 to hand out fliers with a list of the food items that are needed.
Businesses that would like to make a large contribution of gifts or food should can the toy coordinators: Gwen Boudreau at 802-309-0960 or Karin Berno at 802-318-3282.
Distribution of food boxes and gifts will take place on Dec. 17 at locations to be determined.
