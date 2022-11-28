Downtown St. Alban Holiday Raffle

The annual Downtown St. Albans Holiday Raffle is back! Shop or dine downtown this month for a chance to win big prizes. 

How it works: For every $100 you spend at participating businesses from now until Dec. 31, gain an entry to win. Major prizes will be drawn at the end of the month, but smaller prizes will be drawn every day.

Grand prize: $500

2nd place: brought to you by St. Albans Ace Hardware

3rd place: An overnight stay at the St. Albans Hampton Inn

Participating businesses:

As The Crow Flies

The Hampton Inn

14th Star

Jeff’s Maine Seafood

Bayberry Cottage

Moonshawdows

Fashion $centz

Epiphany Hypnotherapy & Massage

Artist and Residence

Village Frame Shoppe

Kaiju Kitchen

The Eloquent Page

Nelly’s Pub

Salon Elixir & Boutique

Gold Father’s

Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio

Eaton’s Fine Jewelry

Back Inn Time

Nourish

Danform Shoes

Catalyst Coffee Bar

UPS Store

The Traveled Cup

Rail City Market

Youthful Energy

St. Albans Co-op

What a Yarn

Everything Grows Salon

Redhouse Sweets

Rail City Salon

Ace Hardware

Salon Elizabeth

Tatro’s Gourmet Soup & Sandwich

Beverage Mart

Branon Pools

Hometown Beverage

Feldman’s Bagels

The Drake

Twigg’s

