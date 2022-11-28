The annual Downtown St. Albans Holiday Raffle is back! Shop or dine downtown this month for a chance to win big prizes.
How it works: For every $100 you spend at participating businesses from now until Dec. 31, gain an entry to win. Major prizes will be drawn at the end of the month, but smaller prizes will be drawn every day.
Grand prize: $500
2nd place: brought to you by St. Albans Ace Hardware
3rd place: An overnight stay at the St. Albans Hampton Inn
Participating businesses:
As The Crow Flies
The Hampton Inn
14th Star
Jeff’s Maine Seafood
Bayberry Cottage
Moonshawdows
Fashion $centz
Epiphany Hypnotherapy & Massage
Artist and Residence
Village Frame Shoppe
Kaiju Kitchen
The Eloquent Page
Nelly’s Pub
Salon Elixir & Boutique
Gold Father’s
Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio
Eaton’s Fine Jewelry
Back Inn Time
Nourish
Danform Shoes
Catalyst Coffee Bar
UPS Store
The Traveled Cup
Rail City Market
Youthful Energy
St. Albans Co-op
What a Yarn
Everything Grows Salon
Redhouse Sweets
Rail City Salon
Ace Hardware
Salon Elizabeth
Tatro’s Gourmet Soup & Sandwich
Beverage Mart
Branon Pools
Hometown Beverage
Feldman’s Bagels
The Drake
Twigg’s
