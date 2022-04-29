FRANKLIN COUNTY — Green Up Day is coming to Vermont on Saturday, May 7.
Celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May, the event raises awareness about the environment by encouraging Vermonters to pick up litter from local roadsides and waterways.
Green Up Day was started in 1970 by Gov. Deane C. Davis. The first Green Up Day brought 70,000 volunteers and was reported in newspapers across the state.
2021 Green Up Day statistics show that Vermonters cleaned 75% of the state’s approximately 13,000 miles of town roads.
“With more people involved this year and the heightened concern for our trashy roadsides, we are challenging more Vermonters, clubs and businesses to get out and help us clean every mile,” Kate Alberghini, Green Up Vermont’s executive director stated in a press release. “Together we can do this and prove to the nation that litter has no place here.”
Here’s how to participate in your town:
Bakersfield
Contact: Melissa Dion, mdion@maplerun.org
Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office. Full bags can be left on State Highway 108. Do not leave on other roadsides. Consolidate bags in the village at the town park.
Berkshire
Contact: Emily Fecteau, 802-933-2335, townclerk@berkshirevt.com
Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office. Bring full bags to the Town Garage or leave along roadsides.
Enosburg
Contact: Enosburg Town Office, 802-933-4421, townclerk@enosburghvt.org
Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office. Within the village limits, drop off of gbags is in front of the fence at the village garage on Dickenson Avenue. For the town, drop take bags to highway garage on West Enosburg Road.
Fairfax
Contact: Danielle Rothy, 802-849-6111 x20, recreation@fairfax-vt.gov
Bags can be picked up from 12 Buck Hollow Road (the Fairfax Town Offices) both before and on Green Up Day. Refreshments will be available there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7. Full bags can be left roadside for pickup on town or state roads (not private roads). Alternatively, bags can be left at the Fairfax Highway Department at 317 Fletcher Road.
Fairfield
Contact: Linda Hodet, 802-827-3261 x1, linda@fairfieldvermont.us
Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office. Bring full bags to the dumpster at the Town Garage.
Fletcher
Contact: David Clark, 802-849-2260, ch87820@gmail.com
Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office. Full bags should be tied tightly and left off the traveled portion of the road, but not in the ditch. The town road crew will do the final pick up of roadside bags on Monday, May 9.
Franklin
Contact: Sara Rainville, 802-285-2101, townoff@franklinvt.net
Pick up Green Up bags at the Town Clerk’s office or at Franklin Central School. Bring full bags to the Franklin Fire Station or leave bags at major intersections with state highways. Collect roadside litter only, no household trash or tires.
Georgia
Contact: Suzanna Brown, 802-309-3384, suz_brown99@yahoo.com
Green Up bags will be available at Town Hall, the library and Georgia Market. Volunteers should bring bags to the Northwest Solid Waste District at 158 Morse Dr., off Skunk Hill Road near Exit 18. The town will be able to pick up roadside bags but please consider completing your volunteer effort by bringing bags to NWSWD.
Highgate
Contact: Wendi Dusablon, 802-868-5002, wdusablon@highgatevt.org
Green Up bags will be available at Town Clerk’s office. Full bags can be left along roadsides or brought back to the town office.
Montgomery
Contact: Misty McCartney, mistymccartney@gmail.com
Green Up bags will be available at the Town Office. Refreshments will be provided on Green Up Day, and volunteers can enter a raffle for prizes. The elementary school is organizing a separate clean up. Contact Misty to find out what to do with the full bags after.
Richford
Contact: Jeff Shencavitz, jeff.shencavitz@fnesu.org
Bags will be available at the Town Hall outside by the front door until May 7. All bags can be left by the roadsides for the town crew to pick up. If individuals are doing certain areas please notify Jeff via email so efforts are not duplicated.
Sheldon
Contact: Kim Dufresne, 802-933-2524, tc@sheldonvt.com
Green up bags available at the Town Clerk's office. Bring full bags to the Town Garage.
St. Albans City
Contact: Tim Smith, 802-524-2194, tim@fcidc.com
Green Up bags will be available at Houghton Park, Taylor Park, Franklin County Senior Center on Messenger Street, Barlow Street Playground and St. Albans City Elementary School. Leave full bags at intersections for pick up. All participants will receive a coupon for free ice cream.
St. Albans Town
Contact: Alan Mashtare, 802-782-0996, a.mashtare@stalbanstown.com
Green Up bags will be available ahead of time at the Town Clerk’s office and on Green Up Day at SATEC and St. Albans Bay Park. Leave full bags at intersections for pick up. Free ice cream for volunteers at Taylor Park (or across the street in St. Paul’s Church in case of rain) at noon.
Swanton
Contact: Hank Lambert, 802-318-3924, hanklambert@comcast.net
Green Up bags will be available at the entrance to the Town Clerk’s office the week prior to Green Up Day. Bring filled bags to Swanton Village Municipal parking lot where a dump truck is available. Green Up bags will also be available at the village office from 8 a.m. to noon on May 7. Please list your location when you pick up bags. A limited supply of gloves will be available upon request. Bring your own water bottle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.