It can be challenging to know how to give and help in a disaster, so here’s a list of resources to learn about as Vermont recovers from serious flooding.
Vermont Flooding 2023 Response and Recovery Mutual Aid Facebook Group:
Includes resources being offered to and asked for from everyday people. In this group, people are requesting aid such as a place to stay as they clean up their living space, help with cleaning up homes, and other needs.
Includes a crowd-sourced guide for how to receive help with the flooding.
A list of state-registered home construction contractors to help rebuild after the flooding can be found here.
Vermont Community Foundation Flood Response and Recovery Fund:
Help support neighbors by giving to this fund that coordinates with a variety of nonprofits across the state
Vermont 211/United Way of Vermont:
Information about where to shelter and how to report damage from the disaster to FEMA for residents and businesses is located here.
State of Vermont Volunteer Registration Form:
Register to become a volunteer to help with flooding rescue and recovery efforts throughout Vermont.
American Red Cross:
Donate to the American Red Cross of Northern New England, which is coordinating emergency response efforts and operating shelters for displaced residents.
Montpelier Alive:
Vermont Chamber of Commerce:
Resources for businesses affected, including a guide about recovering from disasters, can be found here.
Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund:
Offers grants of $2,500-10,000 to small business owners impacted by the flooding. Those interested can donate here.
NOFA:
The farmer emergency fund is available to organic farmers and NOFA members and is accepting applications. A farmer impact survey is available here.
Mosaic:
Support Washington County’s sexual violence prevention and support agency here. They are located in Barre, Vermont.
Vermont Disastor Animal Response Team:
Help shelter animals in need here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.