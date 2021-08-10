ST. ALBANS — The sunflowers are back! The team put together a relaxed week of sunflower viewing, peppered with a few activities to enjoy amidst the sunflowers, taking full advantage of these gorgeous blooms.
Most activities are by donation, but a few require advance registration or a designated fee. Stay calm and enjoy the sunflowers!
See the sunflowers at the St. Albans Industrial Park
Admission by donation for all visitors
To access our 6-acre field, drive to Ben & Jerry’s Factory, turning right at the stop sign in front of the factory.
Follow the signs through the gate and down into the fields — the town’s hidden gem!
Hours of Operation
Monday, Aug. 16 - Thursday, Aug. 19
Field open to the public from 5-8 p.m. | Admission by donation
Friday, Aug. 20 - Saturday, Aug. 21
Field open to public beginning at 3 p.m. | Admission by donation
Other Activities
Friday, Aug. 20
6-8 p.m. Live Music with Carol Ann Jones & Will Patton
Bring your own picnic dinner to enjoy live music in the field! Local vendors will have nature/sunflower themed arts, crafts, jewelry, and more for sale. (Cash sales only please).
8-9 p.m. Tiki Torch Walk
Enjoy the sunflowers under the stars in a walk around the field lit by tiki torches
Admission by donation
Saturday, Aug. 21
9 a.m. Sunflower Yoga
Join the local instructor Nicole LoPresti for a restorative practice in the sunflower fields.
No pre-registration required | Suggested donation: $10-25
Saturday August 21
5 p.m. Paint & Sip
A picnic-styled Paint & Sip with Shila Boomhower of Quimby Hill, who will guide participants through painting sunflowers on wine glasses. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and your favorite beverage!
Registration required by emailing quimbyhill@yahoo.com | Cost: $30/person
8-9 p.m. Tiki Torch Walk
Enjoy the sunflowers under the stars in a walk around the field lit by tiki torches | Admission by donation
What to bring into the fields
● Cash - Please make a donation, no matter how small, so we can continue to open our fields for viewing and events for years to come!
● A picnic! Our fields provide a cheerful place to sit with friends and family and enjoy the flowers, birds, and many pollinators that fly in and out of the field
